Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Steals, scores as pinch runner
O'Neill entered Friday's 5-2 win over the Brewers as a pinch runner in the eighth inning and recorded a stolen base and a run.
The outfielder was out of the lineup again Friday after starting in right field Thursday, but he still found a way to make an impact. Running for Jose Martinez in the eighth, O'Neill swiped his second bag of the season, putting him in scoring position for Kolten Wong's subsequent two-run double. Both O'Neill and Martinez are swinging hot bats at the moment, meaning they'll likely continue to split time in right field for the time being.
