The Cardinals assigned Webb to Triple-A Memphis after he cleared waivers Sunday.
Webb was designated for assignment Thursday after posting an ugly 13.22 ERA and 2.51 WHIP over his 22 relief appearances for the big club this season. The 30-year-old will likely need to show sharper command and control at Triple-A for an extended period before the Cardinals entertain the idea of adding him back to the 40-man roster.
