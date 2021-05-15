Webb, who allowed an earned run on two walks over 1.1 innings in a loss to the Padres on Friday, owns a 19.29 ERA over four May appearances.

The left-hander also recorded two strikeouts Friday for his first outing with multiple punchouts this season, but Webb simply can't seem to settle into any sort of groove for an extended period. The veteran offered some hope when he posted four consecutive scoreless appearances over a seven-day period in mid-April, but he's subsequently generated a 16.62 ERA and 3.23 WHIP in the 4.1 innings covering his next six appearances. Webb is still seeing as much work as in past seasons -- his 15 appearances are already just six fewer than the 21 he logged in 2020 -- but manager Mike Shildt could reach his breaking point eventually if the 30-year-old doesn't figure things out soon.