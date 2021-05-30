Webb secured his second hold in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday, firing a scoreless eighth inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded a strikeout.

Despite his season-long struggles, Webb was notably called up on by manager Mike Shildt to work the eighth inning in a three-run game. The veteran left-hander was up to the task, firing 13 of his 17 pitches into the strike zone during a relatively smooth frame. It was a rare taste of success for Webb, who'd allowed at least one earned run in seven of his previous nine trips to the mound despite not surrendering any home runs during that stretch.