The Cardinals activated Molina (knee) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Molina missed about a month and a half with his knee injury, but he should be ready to take over primary duties behind the plate now that he's been reinstated to the active roster. Andrew Knizner will move into the No. 2 catching role as a result.