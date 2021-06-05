Molina is considered day-to-day after leaving Saturday's game against Cincinnati with a bruised left knee, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Molina initially remained in the game after taking a foul ball off his knee while catching, but he was eventually replaced by a pinch hitter. The Cardinals will continue to evaluate him, but it looks as though he stands a good chance of avoiding a trip to the injured list. The team has an off day Monday, so Molina could get two days off in a row if he sits in favor of Andrew Knizner in Sunday's series finale.
