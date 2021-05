Molina (foot) will be reevaluated at some point this week to determine when he can return to baseball activities, the Associated Press reports.

The veteran catcher landed on the injured list Tuesday with a strained tendon in his right foot. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak offered the update regarding Molina on Monday, and the timeline he provided seems to imply the veteran backstop won't be ready to come off the IL when first eligible Friday, barring unforeseen developments.