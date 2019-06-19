Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Gets breather
Molina is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Molina has started eight consecutive games since returning from the injured list earlier in the month, going 6-for-31 (.194) during that stretch. Matt Wieters will check in behind the dish in place of Molina on Wednesday.
