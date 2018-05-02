Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Laces game-winning single Tuesday
Molina went 2-for-4 with a game-winning RBI single in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday.
The veteran backstop roped a hit to deep left with one out in the ninth, plating Marcell Ozuna with the winning run. Molina had recently been mired in an 0-for-16 slump over a four-game stretch, but he's shown signs of life over the last two outings by going 3-for-7 with Tuesday's RBI.
