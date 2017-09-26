Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Leaves after taking foul balls off mask
Molina left Monday's game after taking consecutive foul balls off his mask, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Hopefully, the Cardinals are just playing it safe here. However, consecutive hits to the head can compound the effect of a brain injury, so this is a scary situation for Molina. Expect him to go through concussion protocol and consider him day-to-day until it is complete.
