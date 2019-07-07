Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains sidelined Sunday
Molina (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco.
Molina is battling residual discomfort in his thumb and will be out of the lineup for the final four games heading into the All-Star break. The 35-year-old spent the early part of June on the injured list and will take the extra off days plus the break to potentially return to full health. Matt Wieters garners another start behind the plate in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Experiencing residual thumb issues•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sitting again Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Out of Thursday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Day off Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lone bright spot in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...