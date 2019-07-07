Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Remains sidelined Sunday

Molina (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at San Francisco.

Molina is battling residual discomfort in his thumb and will be out of the lineup for the final four games heading into the All-Star break. The 35-year-old spent the early part of June on the injured list and will take the extra off days plus the break to potentially return to full health. Matt Wieters garners another start behind the plate in his absence.