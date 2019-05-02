Munoz will start at shortstop and bat eighth Thursday against the Nationals.

Munoz will be included in the big club's lineup for the first time all season with everyday shortstop Paul DeJong hitting the bench. Once Dexter Fowler overcomes the illness that has kept him idle the past few days, the Cardinals will be at full strength at every position, making at-bats even more difficult to come by for Munoz.

