Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: In thick of utility spot battle
Munoz, who entered Tuesday's Grapefruit League loss to the Nationals in the fourth inning at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, is one of several candidates for the infield utility player spot, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "He's out there, competing," Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. "And he's versatile, and he's done it. He went about it, and has been going about it well, the whole camp."
The versatile 25-year-old is competing with the likes of veteran newcomer Brad Miller, as well as Tommy Edman, Edmundo Sosa and Max Schrock. Munoz prepped for the job battle this offseason by dropping nearly 30 pounds, and in addition to his ability to fill in at both shortstop and third base, he's also capable of playing all three outfield spots. Munoz has also shown well at the plate over big-league stints in each of the last two seasons, slashing .273/.331/.391 with 34 extra-base hits (23 doubles, one triple, 10 home runs), 55 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 18 walks and 59 runs across 510 plate appearances.
