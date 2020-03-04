Play

Munoz (hamstring) is slated for an MRI on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Munoz's strong spring came to an abrupt halt when he suffered his hamstring strain Saturday against the Nationals. Rogers reports Munoz is increasingly likely to start the season on the injured list, which could well up the chances of Edmundo Sosa making the Opening Day roster as a utility option.

