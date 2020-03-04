Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: MRI on tap
Munoz (hamstring) is slated for an MRI on Wednesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Munoz's strong spring came to an abrupt halt when he suffered his hamstring strain Saturday against the Nationals. Rogers reports Munoz is increasingly likely to start the season on the injured list, which could well up the chances of Edmundo Sosa making the Opening Day roster as a utility option.
More News
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Opening Day status in doubt•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Suffers hamstring strain•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: In thick of utility spot battle•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Comes through as pinch hitter•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Back on bench•
-
Cardinals' Yairo Munoz: Huge performance in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...