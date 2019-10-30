Bettis (hip) cleared outright waivers and elected free agency Wednesday.

Bettis underwent surgery on both hips at the end of August, but is expected to have a normal offseason and to be at full strength once spring training begins. The right-hander was outrighted by the Rockies after posting a 6.08 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP over 63.2 innings pitched in the majors last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories