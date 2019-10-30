Chad Bettis: Elects free agency
Bettis (hip) cleared outright waivers and elected free agency Wednesday.
Bettis underwent surgery on both hips at the end of August, but is expected to have a normal offseason and to be at full strength once spring training begins. The right-hander was outrighted by the Rockies after posting a 6.08 ERA with a 1.55 WHIP over 63.2 innings pitched in the majors last season.
More News
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Expects to be ready for spring•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Shifts to 60-day IL•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Set for season-ending surgery•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Heads to injured list•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Gets save against Diamondbacks•
-
Rockies' Chad Bettis: Tagged with extra-innings loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...