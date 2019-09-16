Bettis (hip) is expected to be at full strength for the beginning of spring training, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.

Bettis' season came to an end after he underwent surgery on both hips at the end of August, but the right-hander doesn't anticipate missing any time next season. "It's going to be a normal offseason for me," stated Bettis. "My weight lifting might get pushed back a little bit, and my throwing is looking like it's going to line up to start in December-ish. Everybody's intent is that I'll be back in spring training games ready to go, fully normal, and be ready for Opening Day." Bettis began the season in the starting rotation, but he quickly was moved to the bullpen. He finished the 2019 campaign with a 6.08 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with a 42:21 K:BB over 63.2 innings.