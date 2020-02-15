Bettis (hip) signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Saturday as a non-roster invitee, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bettis is coming off hip surgery that ended his 2019 season early, but he'll get a chance to compete in major-league camp pending a physical. His production trended in the wrong direction last year as he posted a 6.08 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, but the reliever will look to turn things around in 2020. It wouldn't be surprising to see the right-hander in the majors at some point in 2020 if he can regain some of the production he's had in the past.