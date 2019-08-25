Rockies' Chad Bettis: Set for season-ending surgery
Bettis will undergo season-ending surgery Tuesday to address a right hip impingement, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Bettis landed on the injured list last week and wasn't provided a timetable for his return, but he'll now be lost for the rest of the season after going under the knife. The 30-year-old finishes 2019 with a 6.08 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 42:21 K:BB over 63.2 innings.
