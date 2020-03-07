Bettis is dealing with a back injury and it is unclear when he will be ready to pitch in games, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

He has resumed a throwing program, but it sounds like he is a little worse than day-to-day. Bettis signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees with the hopes of winning one of the final spots in the big-league bullpen, but that seems unlikely given his unavailability so far this spring.