Utley was let go by Los Angeles to set in motion his impending retirement.

Utley announced before the season ended that he'd be walking away from the game following the conclusion of the 2018 campaign, so the Dodgers issued his official release to facilitate his official retirement. He spent the majority of his career with the Phillies and finishes his career with a .275/.358/.465 slash line over 1,937 games.

