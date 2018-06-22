Dodgers' Chase Utley: Activated from DL
Utley (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.
As expected, Utley will return to the fold after missing the past three weeks with a sprained left thumb. He is not listed in the Dodgers' starting lineup against the Mets on Friday but all indications point to him being available off the bench.
