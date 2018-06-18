Manager Dave Roberts said that Utley (thumb) would travel with the Dodgers ahead of Monday's series opener against the Cubs and could return from the disabled list at some point during the club's six-game road trip this week, Kaelen Jones of MLB.com reports.

Roberts noted that Utley looked "really good" while taking several at-bats in a simulated game Friday, so the 39-year-old should rejoin the Dodgers in short order without requiring a minor-league assignment. Utley will likely return to the active roster during the three-game series with Chicago and step in as the primary backup to Logan Forsythe at second base.