Dodgers' Chase Utley: Heads to DL
Utley was placed on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with left wrist inflammation, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Utley will hit the shelf to make room on the 25-man roster for the return of Justin Turner from the disabled list. It's unclear if Utley's injury is overly serious, but more information on his status should emerge as he nears a return to action.
