Utley will retire at the end of the 2018 season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Utley is under contract for next season, but there was suspicion back when the contract was signed that 2018 might be his last year. The 39-year-old is still a competent bench player, but nothing more than that, having produced a below-average batting line for four straight seasons. He'll call it quits on an excellent career, one which includes six All-Star selections, a World Series (2008) and three National League pennants (2008, 2009, 2017). Over a 10-year stretch from 2005 to 2014, he was the second-best position player in baseball (behind only Albert Pujols) by both fWAR and bWAR. His 259 home runs rank seventh all-time among second basemen.