Dodgers' Chase Utley: Set for Friday return
Utley (thumb) will return Friday against the Mets, Alanna Rizzo of SportsNet LA reports.
Utley has been out all month with a sprained left thumb. Prior to the injury, the veteran was hitting just .216/.302/.324 with a homer and a pair of steals in 45 games. He'll likely return to a bench role when healthy.
