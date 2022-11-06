Bassitt informed the Mets on Sunday that he will decline his $19 million mutual option for 2023, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Mets likely would have been happy to welcome Bassitt back at a $19 million salary figure, but the 33-year-old right-hander shouldn't have much trouble securing a multi-year deal at a higher annual average value following a strong season in New York. In his 30 starts with the Mets spanning 181.2 innings, Bassitt delivered a 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 167:49 K:BB.