Ellis elected free agency Friday instead of reporting to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Ellis was outrighted to Triple-A on Sunday, but he has decided to test the open market instead of reporting to Norfolk. The right-hander appeared in two games with the Orioles in 2022, surrendering five runs over 4.1 innings. The 30-year-old will look to return to his 2021 form at his next destination after he posted a 2.15 ERA over seven appearances during that campaign.
