Ellis (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Thursday.
Ellis had already been ruled out for the season after undergoing arthroscopic shoulder surgery in early May, so his move to the 60-day IL is simply procedural to open up a spot on the 40-man roster. The right-hander is a likely non-tender candidate this offseason.
