Ellis left the Orioles on Tuesday to have receive an evaluation on his right shoulder from a doctor in Texas, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

Ellis was diagnosed with right shoulder inflammation when he was placed on the injured list April 26, but the fact that he's visiting a doctor far away from Baltimore hints that a more severe injury could be in play. The Orioles should provide an update on Ellis' condition after the checkup, but at the very least, he'll be sidelined for more than the minimum 10 days.