Ellis underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder Wednesday and is without a clear timeline for a return from the 10-day injured list, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

After meeting with renowned arm specialist Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, Texas, Ellis opted to go under the knife to address the shoulder injury he sustained in his April 24 start against the Angels. Since his surgery was a scope rather than a labrum repair, Ellis should be able to return later this season, though he'll likely be sidelined for at least a month before he starts up a throwing program.