Poteet was released by the Royals on Saturday.
Poteet signed a minor-league deal last winter after having Tommy John surgery and made it back for one late-season appearance with Triple-A Omaha. The Royals have decided not to keep him through the offseason, so the 29-year-old righty will look for a new organization.
