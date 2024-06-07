Poteet is scheduled to start Friday's game against the Dodgers at Yankee Stadium.

The right-hander will be making his third start of the season for the Yankees and his second straight turn through the rotation after he struck out six over five innings while allowing three runs (two earned) in a winning effort against the Giants last Saturday following his call-up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Unless the Yankees lose one of their other four current healthy starters due to an injury, Poteet's stay in the big-league rotation will likely come to an end once Gerrit Cole (elbow) makes his expected return from the 60-day injured list later this month.