The Orioles acquired Poteet from the Cubs on Sunday in exchange for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Poteet was DFA'd by Chicago on Thursday but will reclaim a 40-man roster spot upon joining the Orioles. The 30-year-old righty made five appearances (four starts) for the Yankees last season, during which he posted a 2.22 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with a 16:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings. He'll begin his tenure with the O's in the minors, but the number of injuries in Baltimore's pitching staff keeps the door open for Poteet to make a spot start down the line.