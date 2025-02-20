Poteet is in line to start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, Jordan Bastian and Sonja Chen of MLB.com report.

Poteet joined the Cubs back in December in the trade that sent Cody Bellinger to the Yankees. Poteet could be minor-league depth once the regular season begins, though with Chicago not using all of its regulars in Thursday's spring training opener, he will get the chance to take the mound. The veteran righty posted a 2.22 ERA and 16:8 K:BB across 24.1 innings for New York last year.