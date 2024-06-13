Poteet (3-0) earned the win over Kansas City on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters over 5.1 innings.

Poteet was staked to a 6-0 lead after one inning and cruised through five scoreless frames before the Royals scored their first two runs in the sixth. The right-hander had plenty of cushion at that point and ended up with his third victory across four starts. Poteet has completed six innings just once in those outings, but he's put up a great 2.14 ERA and 1.05 WHIP despite a not-so-great 13:7 K:BB over 21 innings.