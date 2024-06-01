Poteet (finger) was activated from the minor-league 7-day injured list and called up to start Saturday's contest versus the Giants.

Poteet is officially set to make his second major-league start of the season Saturday, replacing Clarke Schmidt (lat) on the mound for the Yankees. The right-hander last pitched with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 19, allowing three runs over four innings before missing his last outing with a blister. Poteet drew his first start with New York on April 13, tossing six innings of one-run ball while striking out four in a win over the Guardians. It's unclear if the Yankees view Poteet as a long-term replacement for Schmidt, who's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, but a strong outing Saturday could certainly make that a possibility.