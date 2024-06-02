Poteet (2-0) allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Poteet's previous appearance this season came as the 27th man in a doubleheader before he was returned to the minors. He dealt with a finger blister before he was called up, but he was sharp Saturday, throwing 47 of 78 pitches for strikes. Poteet is an option to replace Clarke Schmidt (lat) in the rotation moving forward, and this start likely bodes well for Poteet sticking in a starting role. He's tentatively projected for a tougher home start versus the Dodgers next week.