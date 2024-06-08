Poteet came away with a no-decision in Friday's 2-1 extra-innings loss to the Dodgers, allowing two hits and three walks over 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one.

The 29-year-old right-hander kept a dangerous offense off the board, but he needed 84 pitches (50 strikes) to record only 14 outs, and the Yankees' bullpen eventually faltered in the 11th inning. Poteet has a 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 15.2 innings over his three big-league starts this season, but with Gerrit Cole (elbow) set to make his second rehab start Sunday, his time in the New York rotation is running short. Poteet should make at least one more start, which lines up to come on the road next week in Kansas City.