Seabold signed a one-year, $900,000 contract with the Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization on Friday, Jee-ho Yoo of South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reports.

Seabold will have an opportunity to make an additional $100,000 in incentives, which would bring his earnings to an even $1 million. It's a nice little raise and opportunity for the soon-to-be 28-year-old after he was released by the Rockies earlier this month following a 7.52 ERA in 2023.