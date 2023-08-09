The Rockies optioned Seabold to Triple-A Albuquerque on Wednesday.

Colorado will swap Seabold off the 26-man active roster in favor of a fresh arm in right-hander Karl Kauffmann, who should serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Seabold was touched up for seven earned runs on eight hits and one walk over two innings of mop-up duty in his most recent appearance in Monday's 12-1 loss to the Brewers. After the ugly outing, Seabold is now sitting on a 7.65 ERA and 1.63 WHIP over 82.1 innings on the season.