The Rockies recalled Seabold from Triple-A Albuquerque on Thursday.
Seabold returns as a fresh bullpen arm for the Rockies leading into their final four games of the 2023 campaign. The 27-year-old right-hander carries an ugly 7.65 ERA through 82.1 major-league innings this season.
