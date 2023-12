Seabold was released by the Rockies on Wednesday, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

The Rockies needed to clear a spot on their 40-man roster if they wanted to make a pick during Wednesday's Rule 5 Draft, and they've done just that. Seabold posted a ghastly 7.52 ERA over 27 appearances (13 starts) for Colorado in 2023. He'll turn 28 next month.