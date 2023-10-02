Seabold allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over four innings in Sunday's win against the Twins. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision,

Seabold coughed up two runs in the second inning before turning in three scoreless frames. He entered the contest after Brent Suter threw one inning as the opener. Seabold has yielded 13 runs over 9.2 MLB innings since the start of August and ended his 2023 campaign with a 7.52 ERA across 87.1 frames.