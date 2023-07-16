Seabold (1-7) allowed six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.1 innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Yankees.

Seabold has completely fallen apart with 30 runs allowed over his last 19 innings. All of them have been earned, and yielding 10 home runs in that span certainly isn't helping his cause, though half of those long balls have come in his two road starts in that span. Seabold now has a 7.18 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 54:24 K:BB through 72.2 innings on the year. Despite the crooked numbers, the Rockies are currently lacking in pitching depth, so he can be tentatively projected to make a road start in Miami next week.