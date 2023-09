Cubs manager David Ross said Alzolay is available to pitch Wednesday versus the Giants after overcoming an undisclosed minor injury, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Ross declined to offer any specifics on Alzolay's injury, but whatever it was appears to have abated enough for the closer to be ready to pitch. "When guys are dealing with stuff, you've just got to give a little bit of a rest," Ross said. "Sometimes, four days is better than 15."