Alzolay is dealing with a right flexor strain, an MRI confirmed Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alzolay was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday and imaging has confirmed the initial diagnosis. It's not clear what the next steps are for the reliever, but Alzolay would figure to require more than a minimum stay on the IL. Hector Neris will continue to serve as the Cubs' primary ninth-inning option.