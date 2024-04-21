Cubs manager Craig Counsell indicated Sunday that Alzolay isn't currently the club's closer, and the skipper said he'll treat the role as a "day-to-day thing," Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The right-hander blew his second straight save, and fourth of the season, during Saturday's doubleheader, so it appears he'll get a break from the ninth inning. Alzolay has a 4.50 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 9:4 K:BB across 10 innings and is now set to fill a lower-leverage role, at least temporarily. Hector Neris and Mark Leiter are now the top candidates for the ninth inning, though Counsell didn't indicate if he'll go with one reliever or utilize a committee approach.