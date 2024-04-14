Alzolay earned a save against the Mariners on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out one batter in a scoreless inning.

Alzolay entered in the ninth frame staked to a three-run lead. He surrendered a two-out single but nothing more to pick up his second save this season. Alzolay has also blown two save opportunities, but he's pitched pretty well overall with a 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 7:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings.