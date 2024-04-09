Alzolay (1-1) was tagged with a blown save and a loss against the Padres on Monday, allowing one run on one hit while striking out one batter over two-thirds of an inning.

Chicago built what looked to be an 8-0 lead by the midpoint of the fourth inning, but San Diego came storming back with seven runs in the sixth. The Cubs' bullpen was able to hold onto the one-run lead until the eighth, and Alzolay was brought in with one out and one runner on base in that frame, possibly to try to complete a multi-inning save. He struck out Xander Bogaerts to begin his outing before surrendering a two-run homer to Fernando Tatis that provided the winning margin for San Diego. The blown save was the second of the season for Alzolay, who also failed to convert a save chance Opening Day.