Alzolay worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning and record the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Mariners. He struck out two.

Alzolay allowed a run and blew a save in his first appearance of the season, but he's been pretty locked in since then, recording a 1.35 ERA and striking out nine across 6.2 innings. He's also converted three saves in that time, and the righty should stay slotted in as Chicago's closer, with Hector Neris working in a setup role.